Auditions to perform in the outdoor drama “Mary Draper Ingles: A Frontier Heroine’s Journey” will be held in May as the resurrected story of the 18th century saga begins its new performance schedule this summer.

In 1755, Mary Draper Ingles was captured during a Native American raid at Draper’s Meadow near what is now Blacksburg. After being taken to present-day Ohio, Mary made a daring escape, and followed the river hundreds of miles to return home to her family in Virginia. “Mary Draper Ingles: A Frontier Heroine’s Journey” tells the story of Mary’s strength, and her determination to reunite with her family in the New River Valley.

Those interested in being part of the cast will begin the audition process at 6 p.m. May 9 at The Pavilion at Nesselrod Bed & Breakfast, 7535 Lee Highway in Fairlawn. Callbacks will be held May 10 by invitation only.

April 27, 2017.

