Attorney claims bond hearing was botched

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The new attorney for a woman charged in an attack at Claytor Lake in February asked for bond reconsideration Wednesday, saying an August hearing was botched by his client’s former attorney.

Brandon Ratliff, attorney for Alicia Renee Mooney, says his client’s former attorney sent a colleague to represent her in the August bond hearing. He says he learned from another lawyer present that day that the other attorney failed to address any issues that would serve to overcome a legal presumption against bond.

Ratliff also said Mooney, 35, of Lebanon, Va., needs to get out of jail so she can help prepare her defense. She contends there is information in her computer that could prove beneficial in her defense.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 27, 2017.

Comments

comments