Area author presenting literary reading at NRCC

Wythe County author Rosa Lee Jude will read from several of her books April 23 at New River Community College in Dublin.

Jude is the author of the magical fantasy trilogy, The Enchanted Journey; the award-winning time travel series, “Legends of Graham Mansion;” and the heartwarming contemporary romance novel, “I Still Do.”

In addition to her Graham Mansion series, Jude also will read from “I Still Do.”

NRCC Library is sponsoring the event, being held at 3 p.m. in the T.J. Anderson Student Lounge in Martin Hall. It is free, open to the public and will be presented in a casual, coffee house style setting.

Jude began creating her own imaginary worlds at an early age. Her career path includes stints in journalism, marketing, tourism and local government, but Jude says she is most at home at a keyboard spinning yarns of fiction and creative non-fiction. She lives in the mountains of Southwest Virginia with her husband and rescue dog.

Jude will answer questions following the reading. Several of her books will be available for purchase and signing. Light refreshments will be served.

Learn more about her upcoming series at www.RosaLeeJude.com.

