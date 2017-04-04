Alvin Harvey Wilson

Alvin Harvey Wilson, 72, of Dublin, Va., passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017 at his home.

Born April 11, 1944 in Snowville, Va., he was the son of the late Charles Harvey and Ethel Flinchum Wilson. His sisters, Darlene Wilson and Sandra Akers, and infant great-grandson Joshua Isaac Lovern also preceded him in death.

Alvin was a member of the Newbern Church of God, and he was retired with 21 years of service from the U.S. Army as Sergeant First Class.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Simpkins Wilson of Dublin; children Michael and Alicia Wilson of Pulaski, Va., Eric and Whitney Wilson of Maryland, and Kristina and Justin Deemark of Alexandria, Va.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; special granddaughter Rebecca Zawadski; brothers Wilford Wilson of Dublin and Steve Wilson of Christiansburg, Va.; sisters Rita and Winston Thornton of Snowville, and Wanda and Bobby Wingo of Christiansburg; special in-laws Betty (Jack) Slusher, Elaine Davis, Patricia Robinson, Denver Simpkins, Exel Simpkins, Tommy Simpkins and Doug Simpkins; and special friends Donnie and Brenda Akers, Wayne Adkins, and Pastor Clayton and Shirley Quesenberry.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Newbern Church of God, with Pastor Clayton Quesenberry officiating. Interment will follow at the Wilson Family Cemetery, Snowville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Newbern Church of God. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Newbern Church of God.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

