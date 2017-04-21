A view into the world of 4-H Garden Club

One way to experience a connection to community is to dwell with children in the garden. New River Valley Master Gardeners, who are part of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, were recently welcomed to Riverlawn Elementary School to spend time with the students and teachers who are members of the school’s 4-H Garden Club.

Host and presenter of this educational program was Chris Lichty, a Pulaski County senior extension agent who specializes in 4-H youth development. Lichty told the gardeners, teacher volunteers, students and parents about the “connection to community” he feels through his work with students and teachers at the school and with master gardener volunteers. He recommended this “connection” as a valuable goal for all.

Nineteen master gardeners, three teacher volunteers, six students and several parents heard Lichty explain how the 4-H program is designed to engage members in “hands-on inquiry” gardening and horticulture projects in their school and in their community. The garden becomes a living laboratory for collecting data and reporting results. Lichty said the whole experience nurtures the children’s appreciation for gardening and the environment.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 21, 2017.

Comments

comments