8 arrested in raid on Pulaski meth lab

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force arrested eight people Tuesday night after raiding a methamphetamine lab in Pulaski.

According to Sgt. Michael Conroy with Virginia State Police, information on potential possession of controlled substances led members of the task force to execute a search warrant at 27 Bertha Street around 10:30 p.m.

During the search, two active one-pot meth labs were found, according to Conroy. All eight suspects, ranging in age from 20 to 63, were arrested at the scene.

Conroy said no one was injured during the raid or as a result of the lab, and no children were present. Volatile chemicals used in the meth manufacturing process were carefully removed from the scene.

Each of the eight suspects is charged with conspiracy to manufacture meth. Arrested were:

April 20, 2017.

