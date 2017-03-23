Youth Art Month under way

Each year, the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley dedicates the FAC Gallery to Youth Art Month. The exhibit is open to students of all ages from Pulaski, Montgomery, Giles, Wythe and Floyd counties, and the city of Radford.

The youth exhibit is now open for the public through April 2. A closing reception will be 2 to 4 p.m. April 2 in the gallery at 21 W. Main Street in Pulaski to give the young artists a chance to show off their artwork and greet the public.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Biking the New River Trail,” which allowed students to put their own imaginations to work, creating images of what they might see on the trail. This year’s exhibit includes 68 pieces by kindergarten through high school students from Check Elementary, Critzer Elementary, Dublin Elementary, Pulaski Elementary, Snowville Elementary, Willis Elementary, Blacksburg Middle, J. Dalton Intermediate, Blacksburg High, Christiansburg High, Floyd County High and Pulaski County High schools.

The Fine Arts Center is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 540-980-7363 or email info@facnrv.org.

