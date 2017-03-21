By MELINDA WILLIAMS
Two malicious wounding charges were certified to the grand jury Monday against a 19-year-old Dublin man.
William Earl Allen of Abbey Court Mobile Home Park is accused of assaulting two other men who live in the same mobile home park Jan. 14.
Allen was living with his mother at Abbey Court when he allegedly beat two men, causing them to receive cuts, swelling and bruises to their faces, police said. One man allegedly had to undergo surgery to his face, according to prosecutors.
