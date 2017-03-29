William Marshall Crisp Jr.

William Marshall Crisp Jr., 78, died peacefully at his home Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

He was born May 27, 1938, in West Virginia, the son of the late William M. Crisp Sr. and Margaret Gill Crisp. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lorene Crisp, and a sister.

He was a retired accountant with Burlington Industries.

He is survived by daughters Cherron Martin and fiancé Butch Nalls, and Connie Slaughter and husband Kenny; grandchildren Aleshia Collins and husband Roger, Cody Slaughter and wife Brittany, and Cassandra Slaughter and Caleb Nalls; and great-grandchildren Michael Adams and Jacob Slaughter.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Chris Dempsey officiating. Burial will follow in the Thornspring Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the funeral home. Instead of sending flowers, “Mr. Bill” wanted donations sent to Boy Scout Troup 48 in Pulaski, Va.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

