William (Bill) Maston Reynolds

William (Bill) Maston Reynolds, 87, a lifelong resident of Pulaski, Va., died Saturday, March 18, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery County.

Born Dec. 31, 1929, he was the son of the late Hivitte and Ruby Reynolds.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 61 years, Avis June Reynolds; brother Woodson Reynolds; and sisters Louise Finn and Betty Lovern.

He attended Pulaski Primitive Baptist Church, and was a retired trucker of 40-plus years.

He is survived by his son and special daughter-in-law, Danny and Martha Reynolds of Hiwassee, Va.; brothers and sisters-in-law Ralph and Pat Reynolds of Powhatan, Va., and Ronnie and Janice Reynolds of Henrico, Va.; brother-in-law

Ralph Lovern Sr. of Pennsylvania; in-laws Larry and Sandra Hollandsworth of Hiwassee, Ardith Harris of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Joyce and Don Henley of Radford, Va., Joan Henley of Bent Mountain, Va., Edith Hollandsworth of Greensboro, N.C., and Bernard Cox of Montgomery County, Va.; and several nieces, nephews and loads of special friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, with Brother Don Singleton officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the funeral home.

Special thanks to LewisGale Hospital Pulaski and LewisGale Hospital Montgomery nurses and doctors for all their kindness and thoughtfulness to Bill and family during his time of need, and to Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, for handling the arrangements for the family.

