Wednesday funeral set for Carroll deputy

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

GALAX — A Carroll County deputy who died in a car crash Thursday while responding to a call will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon in Galax.

The family of Deputy Curtis A. Bartlett, 32, will receive friends from 2 to 9 p.m. today at Galax First Baptist Church, 1024 E. Stuart Drive, Galax. The funeral is at 2 p.m. at the church. There will be no graveside service.

Galax First Baptist Church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FBCGalax, will be live-streaming the funeral.

Bartlett and his K9, Tyco, were responding to assist fellow officers with a vehicle pursuit just before 11 p.m. Thursday when their patrol car collided with a tractor-trailer truck making a left turn onto Route 58 from an Interstate 77 exit ramp. Bartlett’s siren and lights were activated at the time, according to Virginia State Police, which continues to investigate the incident.

Bartlett was wearing his seat belt, but died at the scene when his vehicle struck the rear tandem of the truck. Tyco was treated for minor injuries and placed in the care of another Carroll County K9 handler.

Written by: Editor on March 14, 2017.

Comments

comments