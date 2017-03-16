WCCH earns top honor from LifePoint Health

WYTHEVILLE – LifePoint Health, a leading healthcare company dedicated to making communities healthier, recently awarded Wythe County Community Hospital with a 2016 High Five Award for demonstrating excellence across all aspects of the hospital’s operations. WCCH was one of four facilities within LifePoint’s network of more than 70 hospitals across the country to earn this prestigious recognition.

Each year, the High Five Award is presented to four of LifePoint’s hospitals that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in fulfilling the company’s High Five Guiding Principles:

Delivering high quality patient care,

Supporting physicians,

Creating excellent workplaces for our employees,

Taking a leadership role in our communities and

Ensuring fiscal responsibility.

March 16, 2017.

