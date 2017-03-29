Virginia Tate Pratt

Virginia Tate Pratt, 78, of Church Hill, Tenn., died Friday, March 24, 2017, in the Church Hill Health and Rehab.

She was born July 2, 1938, and was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Pratt.

Surviving are nephews and spouses Lewis and Jackie Pratt, and Mark and Susan Pratt, all of Draper, Va.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Draper, with Dr. Bob Davis officiating.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on March 29, 2017.

Comments

comments