Viola Hopkins Viars

Viola Hopkins Viars, 94, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017. She was retired from Radford University Food Service Department.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Bethric Hopkins; husband Elmer Robert Viars; brothers Luther and Garfield Hopkins; and sisters Rena Tuck and Lucille Thompson.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Dora and Clifton Barber of King, N.C., Betty and James Wickline of Fairlawn, Va., Brenda Viars of Colonial Heights, Va., and Ruth and Marcus Lipp of Luray, Va.; brothers and sister-in-law Lewis Hopkins of Radford, Va., Shelby Hopkins of Anchorage, Alaska, and Andrew and Kay Hopkins of Plant City, Fla.; sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Hugh Crawford of Maine; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The Viars family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.

