Vicki Bentley Hartsell, 65, of Hopewell, Va., went to be with the Lord March 2, 2017.

Vicki moved to Hopewell from Pulaski, Va., with her parents many years ago. In her younger years, you didn’t have to go far to find Vicki. Anyone on a softball field could tell you which one she was pitching on. There are probably still umpires around that tell stories about her unique pitching style. As Vicki grew older and became a mother, she began coaching. It wasn’t hard to find her at this point either, as she stood cheering on her Green Machine girls. Her passion for softball was infectious and was passed down to her two daughters and many others. As the years went by, Vicki was always planning trips with her grandchildren to go fishing, to Pow-wows, wrestling matches and to the mountains. It was about this time that Vicki began her extensive research on her family tree.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Dewey Bentley Sr., and her sister, Brenda.

Vicki leaves behind her loving and always faithful brother, Dewey Bentley Jr.; children Michelle Kuzmick, Kimberly Gambill, Jason and Erin Hartsell and Chris Kuzmick; grandchildren Catheryne, Tyler, September, Lauren, Connor, Angelica, Jacob, Emma, Michaela, Brendan, Hannah, Monica, Ryan and Declan; and numerous relatives and friends.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, March 7, at City Point Restoration Church of God in Hopewell. She was transported to Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski for a visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, and a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Newbern Cemetery.

The family was served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

