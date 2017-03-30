VFW seeks members to continue service

Virginia’s 135 Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts contributed more than 442,000 hours of volunteer service to communities in 2016. That’s $13 million worth of services in Department of Commerce valuations, says State Commander Tom Gimble.

But without membership and posts at the local level, that service wouldn’t be possible, says the Army veteran who served in Vietnam. Gimble and other state and district VFW officers recently visited Old Dominion Post 1184 in Pulaski.

