Truegrass, Friday Night Dance performing at NRCC

The music of Truegrass and the Friday Night Dance Band is being featured during New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree March 11. Music begins at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall on the Dublin campus.

Friday Night Dance Band is an old-time band from Callaway. Over the years, the band has played at many venues, including jam sessions at Cannaday’s Store in Boones Mill, Floyd Country Store and regular fundraising shows at Floyd Fire Department.

The band received a commendation from Virginia General Assembly for its contributions to the community of Redwood and town of Rocky Mount, where it performed for benefit dances. Current band members include Dolly Maxey, guitar/vocals; Stan Rowe, bass/vocals; Adam Cecil, fiddle/guitar/banjo; David Cannaday, banjo/vocals; and Russ Boyd, vocals.

Written by: Editor on March 9, 2017.

