Tracing the lineage of the Irish influence to Appalachian hillbillies and presidents

By James Burns

Call them the other Irish — the invisible Irish, the Scots-Irish. They’re more associated with corn, coal and moonshine than green beer. They’re the offspring of Scots, whom King James transplanted to northern Ireland at the same time he was colonizing Jamestown in Virginia and producing the King James Version of the Bible in the early 1600s.

There was a mass migration of Scots-Irish to America from 1717 to 1775, enough to claim 15 percent of the Colonial population and stock General Washington’s army with hearty, feisty fighters who relished freedom and routed Redcoats in the Revolution. Not known for good manners or refined habits, they were ideal raw material for frontiersmen, pouring south into Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, the Carolinas and on into Georgia, Alabama and the Florida panhandle.

March 17, 2017

