Time Jumpers in concert Friday

Multi-Grammy nominated group The Time Jumpers, featuring Vince Gill, Kenny Sears, “Ranger Doug” Green and Paul Franklin will perform 8 p.m. Friday in 117 Edwards Hall at New River Community College. Doors open at 7.

Tickets are available at www.nr.edu/fiddle, Pulaski County Visitors Center or NRCC Office of Workforce Development, Edwards Hall. Reserved seating tickets are $60 each, advance general admission tickets are $50 each and tickets can be purchased at the door for $60 each.

The Time Jumpers started in Nashville in 1998 by a group of musicians who wanted to spend their spare time playing together. They started playing every Monday at Station Inn, a bluegrass club. After 10 years together, the band moved its show to a larger club, 3rd & Lindsley.

The band consists of “Ranger Doug” Green, vocals, acoustic rhythm guitar; Paul Franklin, steel guitar; Brad Albin, upright bass; Billy Thomas, drums, vocals; Kenny Sears, vocals, fiddle; Larry Franklin, fiddle; Andy Reiss, electric guitar; Jeff Taylor, accordion, piano; Joe Spivey, fiddle, vocals; and Vince Gill on vocals, electric and acoustic guitars.

Time Jumpers released a new album, “Kid Sister,” in September.

NRCC Educational Foundation is the concert sponsor.

More information about the show is available from Roger Adkins at 540-674-3600, ext. 4307, and online at www.nr.edu/fiddle.

Written by: Editor on March 2, 2017.

Comments

comments