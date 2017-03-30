‘The Man Who Came to Dinner’ opens tonight

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Performing a play set in the late 1930s was a bit of a challenge for Pulaski County High School’s drama students, but it wasn’t anything a few Google cell phone searches couldn’t resolve, according to Jeff McCoy, the school’s theatre arts director.

With a little research and a lot of rehearsals since February, the 20-plus member cast is set to open tonight with “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” a play that first opened in 1939 at New York City’s Music Box Theatre. The play will feature four performances, at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday in the high school’s Little Theatre, and a 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee.

