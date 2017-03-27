THE LONG WAY BACK: After 18-year absence, long-running historical drama may return

By BROOKE J. WOOD

The latest push to bring back the dramatic depiction of Mary Draper Ingles’ escape from captivity has gained new momentum and could very well be back – this time in Fairlawn – by summertime.

Col. Lewis Ingles “Bud” Jeffries, whose property was home to the drama when it ran in Radford between 1971 and 1999, says the new drama will likely appear at Nesselrod on the New River, a bed and breakfast on the Pulaski County side of Memorial Bridge.

Although the planning committee has been meeting weekly for more than a month, he stresses this effort is very much in the planning stages. “We have a lot of issues to work out beyond the production itself. We’ll need donations. We’ll need an organization to seek resources and put it on.”

