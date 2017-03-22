brooke@southwesttimes.com
A Syrian family delayed from moving to the New River Valley in early February, has since settled into a home in Blacksburg and a job in Radford.
The family had already been approved for resettlement in Blacksburg on Feb. 2, just a week before President Donald Trump’s executive order imposed a travel ban on seven different Muslim-majority countries, including Syria.
The family had been in a Jordanian refugee camp, waiting through the lengthy vetting process before they were finally cleared by the U.S. State Department for resettlement in America.
