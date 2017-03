Suspect wanted in 2015 robberies arrested

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A 22-year-old man wanted in connection with two 2015 residential robberies in Radford is in custody.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Jeremy Michael Hill of Halifax arrived at the jail Monday. He is being held without bond.

Hill actually was arrested Feb. 2, but was in the custody of Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Halifax until Monday.

