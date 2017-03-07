Supervisors, VDOT eye turn lane solution

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A pastor claimed last week that members of his congregation were taking their lives into their hands when they tried to make a right-hand turn into their church on Peppers Ferry Boulevard.

Although VDOT previously said they could not add a right-hand turn lane outside the Fairlawn Church of God, transportation officials now think it can be done as long as they find the funds to pay for it.

Pastor Marcus Harrison recently told the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors that he had spoken with a VDOT official, who said it could be done “if the county could allow some funds to be allocated” to extend the turn lane running in front of Lyon Metal Roofing.

