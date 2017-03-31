Steven Lewis Williams

AUSTINVILLE, Va. — Steven Lewis Williams, 47, of Austinville, Va. and formerly of Draper, Va. died Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Christiansburg, Va. He was born in Radford, Va. June 24, 1969. He was the oldest son of Lewis and Ann Williams. He was an avid fan of restoring Mopar classic cars.

Surviving are parents, Lewis and Ann Akers Williams; daughter, Mikaela Williams; sisters, Susan Williams and Kristi Williams; brother and sister-in-law, Carl J. and Tracy Williams; nieces, Adrianna, Katherine and Kimberly Williams; nephews, Tim, Cameron and Tyler Williams; several great-nieces and nephews, and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. from Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski County, Va., with Pastor Travis Gore officiating.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

