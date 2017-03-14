Steps taken to change the face of downtown

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski will find out sometime this summer whether it was awarded a $700,000 Community Improvement Grant for construction that would change the face of West Main Street.

Pulaski Town Council unanimously authorized application to Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) for the federal grant funds. The deadline for submission is March 29. If the grant is received, construction could begin as early as 2018.

James Jones, a regional planner with New River Valley Regional Commission, says he thinks the town’s application is a strong contender for funding. The regional commission is just one of eight partners involved in the downtown revitalization effort.

March 14, 2017.

