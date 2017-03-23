Southwest Virginia Ballet debuts at the Moss Arts Center with ‘Romeo and Juliet’

BLACKSBURG – Southwest Virginia Ballet makes its Moss Arts Center debut with two performances based on the William Shakespeare classic tale “Romeo and Juliet” at 7:30 p.m. April 1 and 3 p.m. April 2.

The performances will be in the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, located within the Moss Arts Center’s Street and Davis Performance Hall at 190 Alumni Mall on the Virginia Tech campus.

Featuring a mesmerizing score by Serge Prokofiev and original choreography by Pedro Szalay, Southwest Virginia Ballet artistic director, this three-act ballet brings the feud between the houses of Capulet and Montague to life through the passionate story of star-crossed lovers who fight, linger and love until the end.

Southwest Virginia Ballet’s production includes a set designed by Mina Albergo and Armando Zullo, costumes by A. Christina Giannini, lighting by Dirk Kuyk, and a cast of more than 60 dancers, which includes many dancers from area dance studios and adult extra cast members from the community.

