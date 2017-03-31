Site construction contract awarded for Draper Community Park

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Draper Community Park is one step closer to reality with the awarding of a site construction contract last week.

New construction will lay the groundwork for a pavilion, basketball court, playground, play field and more in Draper, on the 6.8-acre site that was home to the community’s school for almost a century. The project is being completely funded through insurance monies the county received after the school structure was damaged in a 2011 tornado.

The site work is expected to be substantially completed in 120 days, Pulaski County Zoning and Planning Administrator Danny Wilson told the board of supervisors last week before they voted unanimously to award the contract to King General Contractors.

March 31, 2017.

