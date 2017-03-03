Sheriff’s deputy, Dublin SRO gets pep rally send-off for marathon

By Tom Dindinger

Special to the SWT

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Perry Hodge is someone who has always been enthusiastic about health and physical fitness.

That enthusiasm is at least one of the reasons he’ll be running a marathon Saturday in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

He was inspired to pursue running and healthy living when his brother-in-law passed away after battling cancer. He decided running for charities was a great way to give back to the community, and honor his brother-in-law.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 3, 2017.

Comments

comments