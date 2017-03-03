Special to the SWT
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Perry Hodge is someone who has always been enthusiastic about health and physical fitness.
That enthusiasm is at least one of the reasons he’ll be running a marathon Saturday in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He was inspired to pursue running and healthy living when his brother-in-law passed away after battling cancer. He decided running for charities was a great way to give back to the community, and honor his brother-in-law.
