Shelor dealership aiming for summer opening

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

The windows are out, the building gutted, and work is underway to convert a former grocery store in Pulaski Mall into Shelor Motor Mile’s first Pulaski County automobile dealership.

David Hagan, co-owner of Shelor, says everything is “going pretty well” with the project and they’re hoping for a mid-June to early-July opening. Well aware of the problems that can creep up in a development project, he stressed the word “hoping.”

The dealership, announced in August 2015, has run into its fair share of obstacles. For example, Shelor had to obtain parking lot right-of-way waivers from businesses located within Pulaski Mall, then building access and renovation costs forced a change in plans and the need to raze the former Expert Tire garage.

But they hope it’s smooth sailing from here on out. Hagan said signs are going up soon, so they can fill the approximately 15 jobs that will be available there.

The dealership has room for about 150 cars on display — about the same size as Shelor’s other individual dealerships. Automobile selection will include a wide spectrum of all of Shelor’s 11 new-car franchises, according to Hagan.

Written by: Editor on March 24, 2017.

