SHAH buys Northwood Hills project

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

SHAH Development has purchased Northwood Hills, a proposed 26-unit cluster home development in Pulaski, which never grew beyond the first four-unit building.

SHAH partner David Hagan said SHAH recently purchased the existing four-unit building and four acres that will be developed according to original plans.

The existing building is at the corner of Smith Lane and northwest 16th Street. It’s units are rented now and will continue to be, according to Hagan.

March 27, 2017.

