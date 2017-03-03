Sex offender facing additional time in prison

A Pulaski man imprisoned in 2008 for raping a minor may be headed back to prison for a while longer.

A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge recently issued a bench warrant to have Douglas Wayne Shinault, 53, brought before the court. He is alleged to have violated terms of his probation on two convictions of raping a minor with an object, according to court records.

The reason for the violations is unclear, but could be related to a November conviction for failing to register as a sex offender. Those convicted of certain sex-related offenses are required by law to register with the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry. Registration and having no further convictions are typically conditions of probation.

