Sentence imposed on 6-year-old case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A case that started in 2010 when a North Carolina man was charged with transporting cocaine into Virginia came to a conclusion Monday with a guilty plea to felony failing to appear in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Clinton Lamont Tart, 44, of Winston-Salem, N.C., was initially arrested in September 2010, but the case floundered for years as Tart served time for North Carolina convictions or simply failed to show up for local court dates, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Skip Schwab.

Monday, in a plea agreement, Tart admitted he failed to appear in court in April 2015. He was ordered to serve half of a three-year sentence.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 21, 2017.

Comments

comments