School board, supervisors meet for budget talks

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County School Board will present its suggested budget to the board of supervisors Thursday evening during a joint meeting of the two boards.

The school board signed off on its proposed fiscal year 2017-18 budget of $45.9 million last week.

The school system is asking the county for $15,069,163, which is $865,132 higher than the current county contribution to the school system. The additional county funding, along with $232,353 in projected new state revenue, would be directed toward $1,097,485 in school budget needs for next year.

Written by: Editor on March 22, 2017.

