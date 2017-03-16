School board approves proposed budget

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County School Board signed off on its proposed fiscal year 2017-18 budget of $45.9 million Tuesday night, and is scheduled to take it to a joint meeting with county supervisors on March 23.

The budget includes expected receipt of $4.2 million in federal monies and $25.6 million in state funds.

The school board is asking the county for $15 million, with $865,132 of that going to an estimated operating budget of $1,097,485. Another $232,353 for operations will come from a projected increase in state revenue.

