By BROOKE J. WOOD
brooke@southwesttimes.com
The Pulaski County School Board signed off on its proposed fiscal year 2017-18 budget of $45.9 million Tuesday night, and is scheduled to take it to a joint meeting with county supervisors on March 23.
The budget includes expected receipt of $4.2 million in federal monies and $25.6 million in state funds.
The school board is asking the county for $15 million, with $865,132 of that going to an estimated operating budget of $1,097,485. Another $232,353 for operations will come from a projected increase in state revenue.
