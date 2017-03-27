Ruthie Faye Mabe Simpkins

Ruthie Faye Mabe Simpkins, age 66 of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 23, 2017.

Born Nov. 6, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Fred Lincoln Mabe and Dorothy Gravely Mabe. She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Mabe Sr., and sisters, Memphis “Sis” Mabe, and Sandra June “Jo” Mabe.

Early in her career, she owned her own beauty shop in Newbern, Va. and also worked at RAAP, Hubble Lighting, and later returned to school and received her CNA license.

She is survived by sister, Dorothy Darlene Hopkins of Florida; brother, Sam Mabe of Pulaski, Va.; nieces and nephews, Elaine (Wes) Roop, Janet (Tim) McPeake, Billy (Leah) Mabe, Shelly (Doug) Lawrimore, Richard (Valerie) Hopkins, James (Melissa) Farley, Steve (Trish) Farley, Kenny (Lisa) Farley, and special pet, Katie Lynn.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Kenny Farley officiating. Interment will be private.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at Bower Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va. is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on March 27, 2017.

