Reward offered for missing newspaper rack

A reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of a newspaper rack and the prosecution of those responsible for its disappearance.

A newspaper rack for The Southwest Times was last seen Wednesday at Bryson General Store in Draper, but was missing Thursday when the newspaper carrier arrived at the location to replenish the daily newspaper. A rack for The Roanoke Times which was situated next to The Southwest Times rack was not taken.

The missing rack is painted black with “The Southwest Times” in large letters across the side.

Local law enforcement officials have been contacted and have launched an investigation.

To provide information about the missing rack, call Brenda Adams at 980-5220.

Written by: Editor on March 3, 2017.

