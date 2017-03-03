Raymond E. ‘Cow Puncher’ Peyton

Raymond E. “Cow Puncher” Peyton, 69, of Salem, Va., went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

He was preceded by his parents, Hiriam and Dorothy Peyton of Albemarle County, Va.

Mr. Peyton served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda France Peyton; daughter April Peyton Collins and husband Russell; sons Paul Peyton and wife Rhonda Covey Petyon, and Nathaniel St. Clair; and grandchildren Abigail, Ally, Tanner, Michael, Kaitlyn, Austin, Trinity, Sara and Kalynda; loving stepdaughters Michelle St. Clair Dooley, Karen Jones and husband Steve, and Christie St. Clair.

The family offers a special thanks to the staff on 1 West (the Spinal Cord Injury Unit) at Richmond Veterans Administration Medical Center for their many acts of kindness and compassion during the last 15 months.

A celebration of Raymond’s life was 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Melrose Baptist Church, with the Rev. Larry Sprouse officiating. A graveside service was at 3 p.m. in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, National Services Office c/o Richmond VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Boulevard 1-T-126, Richmond VA 23249.

Arrangements were by Simpson Funeral Home, Roanoke, Va.

Written by: Editor on March 3, 2017.

Comments

comments