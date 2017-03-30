Radford police seeking missing juvenile

RADFORD — Radford City Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old juvenile who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Rebekah Sisson was last seen Tuesday at Radford High School. Last contact was with her mother at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and she was reported missing Wednesday evening.

Sisson is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 115 pounds. She was reported missing late Wednesday.

Anyone having information on her whereabouts is asked to call Radford Police Department at 731-3624.

Written by: Editor on March 30, 2017.

