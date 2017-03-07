Pulaski to provide update on branding

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Town staff will provide updates on Pulaski branding during tonight’s monthly council meeting.

A little more than five weeks ago, Arnett, Muldrow & Associates conducted seven workshops to find out what Pulaski residents thought would be the best way to brand the town as a critical part of the town’s revitalization efforts.

“Anytime we can connect the different destinations, entities, events with a common theme, that’s when you go from a logo for a community to a brand for a community so that people understand more about what the place and what the overall message happens to be,” Aaron Arnett said when the firm gathered for workshops in late January.

