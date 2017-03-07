Pulaski County officials discuss economic development with governor

RICHMOND – Pulaski County and Radford were represented in Richmond over the weekend during a first-of-its-kind economic development event at the Governor’s mansion.

Among town, city and county officials attending the event were Pulaski County administrator Jonathan Sweet and economic development director Michael Solomon. Basil Edwards, Radford’s economic development director, was also present for a gathering focused on working aggressively with localities to advance a “New Virginia Economy.”

Gov. Terry McAuliffe introduced his strategic plan for a Virginia New Economy in a 2014 executive order. In a subsequent 20-page report, McAuliffe laid out an aggressive plan for using the state’s “world class assets” to grow the economy. Among the goals are driving workforce development through postsecondary education; increasing international exports; diversification of energy sources, business, industry and agriculture; along with more innovation and incentives to draw new businesses and retain existing ones.

“We were able to optimize the event by taking the opportunity to directly discuss with Governor McAuliffe various economic development projects specific to Pulaski County and the New River Valley,” Sweet said.

He said the event also hosted numerous cabinet members and state officials who play a vital role in Virginia’s economic development operations.

“We were honored to be invited to this unique event and have the opportunity to be with the governor as he emphasized his passion to grow Virginia’s economy,” Sweet added. “The true value of the trip was spending time with Governor McAuliffe and his exceptional staff discussing how we can more strategically work together for the mutual benefit of Pulaski County, the New River Valley and the commonwealth.”

