Pulaski County adopts innovative domestic violence practice

“The Hope card I received in the mail made me so happy. I got it very quickly after my hearing. It could easily fit in my wallet, and I somehow felt safer to have it so accessible,” says a Pulaski County domestic violence victim. “My ex-boyfriend already violated my protective order, and it was so easy to show the policeman who responded the card instead of having to look for the paper copy of my order. It made a very stressful time a little easier.”

Individuals with a protective order issued in Pulaski County have access to a new resource. The Pulaski County Hope Card Program is a new service available to anyone with a long-term (12 months or more) protective order for family abuse. The Hope Card Program allows individuals to request a wallet-sized card that summarizes the most important details of the protective order. The Hope Card is a more convenient way for individuals with permanent protective orders to keep relevant information about their orders with them at all times. It is small and durable and can be carried in a wallet or purse. Hope Cards also allow law enforcement to know that a protective order is in place, and promote safety by informing law enforcement that a weapon was involved when the order was issued. Individuals can request additional Hope Cards if, for example, one is needed for a child’s school and one for an after-school program. Hope Cards are not issued for emergency protective orders or preliminary protective orders.

Virginia is one of only four states to use Hope Cards, and Pulaski County is the first locality in Virginia to adopt this program.

The Hope Card Program is supported by Violence Against Women Act-Stop grant No. 16-N4161VA15, awarded to the Office of the Executive Secretary of the Supreme Court of Virginia through the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Visit the Pulaski Domestic Violence Resource Center in the waiting room of the Juvenile Court, contact Pulaski Victim Witness representative Suzanne DeHart at 540-980-7859 or Crystal Nettleton at 540-639-1123, or contact the Pulaski County JDR Domestic Violence docket coordinator at jclemmer@courts.state.va.us.

Written by: Editor on March 16, 2017.

