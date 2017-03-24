Pulaski beautification continues with tree plantings

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Diseased or dying trees have been removed and new plantings are in the works at Jackson Park and Oakwood Cemetery as Pulaski’s beautification efforts continue.

According to Town Manager Shawn Utt, more than 30 trees have been removed from the town-owned cemetery and another three or four at the park.

Southwestern Lawn and Landscaping was contracted to plant new trees at Oakwood, but started at Jackson Park this week with the planting of seven Village Green zelkovas between the new streetlights. Another 12 Winter King hawthorn trees will be planted as a buffer between the park and railroad tracks. Hawthorns grow 10 feet tall.

Utt says the zelkovas, which are 16 to 18 ft. tall, will provide a good place to string lights as the town strives to make the park more festive during the Christmas season.

During a recent work session, Mayor Nick Glenn told Utt it is important that placement of the buffer trees not interfere with future plans for an amphitheater and children’s water splash park. “[We] have to look at how trees are placed to make sure there’s space for vendors and to keep children from running onto tracks during an event.”

There are plans to replace some of the trees removed from Oakwood with 10 new trees in the first phase of tree re-plantings there. Utt predicts that planting will begin in the fall.

Councilman Joseph Goodman asked about removal of trees from Oakwood with only 10 replacements being added. “We went from having a cemetery that was quite beautiful and serene to one that’s vacant,” he said.

Utt reassured council that planting10 trees was only the first phase and said he would like to see another 20 added in time.

He explained that Pinehurst Cemetery, also town-owned, was a more challenging improvement since the ground was mostly shale, with very poor topsoil. As a result, landscaping at Pinehurst will take an “island” approach, with shrubbery and flowers installed.

Goodman suggested talking to Virginia Tech about a better grass for the cemetery.

Utt says the Pinehurst project will cost just under $1,300 and Oakwood, just over $1,500. Both projects are paid for through cemetery funds.

