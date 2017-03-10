Pulaski approves loan program for businesses

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Town Council unanimously voted during this week’s regular monthly meeting to make loans available to existing businesses within the town.

The decision to use Urban Development Action Grant (UDAG) funds to provide up to $15,000 in loan monies to a business that has been around for at least five years followed town staff’s revision to the proposal first presented during a Feb. 21 work session. Per council’s discussion last month, the amended proposal removed language allowing business owners who owe the town fees or taxes to receive a UDAG loan.

The original policy recommended giving business owners who owe the town fees or taxes to bring all accounts current by the end of the two-year loan term. With the change, to be eligible for a loan, business owners cannot owe any monies to the town.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 10, 2017.

Comments

comments