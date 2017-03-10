Probe launched at Pulaski insurance agency

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Police Department and United States Postal Service announced this afternoon they are conducting an inquiry into alleged “business improprieties” at New River Valley Insurance Associates at 305 N. Washington Ave.

Citizens who obtained any type of insurance policy through that agency’s brokers are urged to contact their insurance carrier to verify the policy is actually in place and active. Police Chief Gary Roche says there are reported incidents of citizens receiving cancellation notices for policies or learning that they did not have coverage on policies they believed to have purchased or renewed.

“Citizens could be financially vulnerable should they become involved in a situation where they believed that they had insurance coverage but, in fact, they do not,” Roche said.

Those who believe they might be a victim of the alleged impropriety should contact the police department at 994-8680.

