Pioneer baseball will be young, exciting

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

Coming a season that saw Fort Chiswell play in the state semifinals, the Pioneers are in a rebuilding mode this season.

Last year the Pioneers lost seven seniors and their ace pitcher Bryson Booher is now playing for Concord in West Virginia.

This years squad has four seniors. All four saw action last year and will need to step up for the 2017 edition of Fort Chiswell baseball team.

Pioneer head coach Derrick Jackson is starting his 10th year as the Pioneer head man. His assistants will be Josh Wingate. He is in his fourth year and will be the first base coach as well as infield coach. Clinton Beasley is also in his fourth year and he helps with the pitchers and outfielders. Gerard Blevins will be the junior varsity head coach and is in his third season. Corey Mabry will be the middle school coach this is his second year helping out the Pioneers.

The four seniors for the Pioneers will be Dallas Beasley, Jacob Coake, Kolton King and Dylan McGlothlin. Beasley will be one of the main guys on the mound. When he’s not pitching he will play second base more than likely. Coake will see action as the designated hitter and some first base action. King and McGlothlin both will be in the outfield seeing time.

Fort Chiswell will have five juniors – Chance Davis, Tanner Bailey, Sean Morgan, Conner Rotenizer and Codey Burkes. Davis played in every game last year and he will one of the top two or three pitchers. He will also see time behind the plate and at shortstop. Bailey will be counted on as an outfielder and also on the mound for this years team. Morgan is up from the junior varsity and will see time as an outfielder. Bikes will be the ultimate utility guy as he will be shortstop, second base as well as pitcher. Rotenizer will also be very much in the mix as an utility man. He will be counted on for pitching, first base and third base.

Three sophomores will be on the roster and they are Aaron Crawford, Cy Underwood and Hunter Meadows. Crawford is mainly an outfielder, as is Meadows. Underwood will see time as a first baseman and pitcher. The lone freshman will be Leighton Dunford. Dunford will be a third baseman, pitcher and outfielder.

”This will be my team for basically the next two years,” Coach Jackson remarked. “We lost our ace, Booher, but I’m hopeful that Beasley, Bailey, Davis and Rotenizer will step up and come through for us. I think we will be better later in the season than at the first of the season.”

The Pioneers will play the usual lineup of Grayson County, Galax, Bland County, Graham and Narrows in the Mountain Empire District. They will also take on Marion, George Wythe, Radford, Chilhowie and Eastside.

”Wythe and Radford both have most of their teams back from last year,” Coach Jackson Coach Jackson said. “Eastside is always tough and they have a lefty that faced us last year and he’s very good. Chilhowie is always very tough to play and Marion is very good as well. Grayson Coounty is a perennial power in baseball. They lost in the 2A state semifinals last year and lost some real good players. Galax is always tough to play as is Bland County. Bland has their whole team back from last year. Graham I don’t know that much about other than they will have a new coach and they lost some good players last year. I’m real hopeful that our guys step up and we will be better as the season goes along. We need to hit the ball better and our pitchers need to step up for us to be very competitive. I believe we will be competitive.”

Fort Chiswell is slated to play Marion and Radford this week to open the season.

Written by: Editor on March 15, 2017.

