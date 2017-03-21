Photography exhibit features NRCC staff member

Rick Maitri’s “Ten Mile Radius” photography exhibit is now on display in the Fletcher Gallery in Godbey Hall at New River Community College in Dublin.

The majority of Maitri’s exhibit is local images. Maitri says he loves exploring back roads and backyards of our region with a camera and a sense of awe.

A native of the New River Valley, the 52-year-old has been toting a sketchpad or camera since he was a child. His middle and high school years saw Maitri creating graphics for school yearbooks, winning an award for watercolor and designing an embroidered patch that was selected to represent his 1983 graduating high school class.

During his senior year at Christiansburg High School, Maitri says he was two days from enlisting in the Navy when he was impressed by a presentation from an Art Institute representative. Borrowing his teacher’s phone, Maitri called his mother to announce that his plans changed from the military to the Art Institute of Pittsburgh (AIP).

Written by: Editor on March 21, 2017.

