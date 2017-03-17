By DAVID GRAVELY
SWT Sports Editor
March Madness has absolutely nothing on Pulaski Elementary School. Just ask the students who celebrated a third straight win over the faculty in the annual Commit to Graduate game between the two groups Thursday. The students won the game 62-52.
While the rules are set up to help the younger and less experienced students, the faculty still keeps the game close and competitive. For the students each basket is worth 3 points instead of 2. A shot from behind the 3 point line is worth 4 for the students. The faculty gets the normal points for each basket.
As usual the faculty staff came out hot, taking a quick 11-0 lead before the students moved it to 13-6 at the end of the first period. As the game moved along the students started to find a groove, taking a 30-27 lead at the halftime break.
The faculty team moved to within two points, 41-39 by the end of the third period, but the students continued to pour it on in the final quarter, earning the 62-52 victory.
Jade Lawson led the student team with 12 points. Five students … Andi Ratcliff, Reagan Ratcliff-Calfee, Miranda Altis, Jon Price and Nick Ortiz … had 6 points each. Josh King, Gavin Cook, Ben Wirt, Duncan Umberger. Easton Mickey and Madison Williams scored 3 points each. Adjulik Whittaker scored the final point for the students.
Jennifer Lucas led the faculty team and all scorers with a game high 22 points. Mike Price and Jacob Wheeler backed her up with 8 points each. David Bowman added 6 points, Scotty Scott added 3 and Randee Chrisley and Sara Hash added 2 points each.
The two teams will rest up and practice for the rematch next year, which the faculty claims will be their return to victory.
