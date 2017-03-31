PCHS Volleyball Open Gym

The PCHS Lady Cougar volleyball team will be holding open gyms for all players interested in trying out for the 2017 varsity and JV squads beginning April 4 from 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the PCHS gym.

This is for all upcoming freshmen through seniors. Each Saturday there will be workout session at the PCHS feildhouse from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pulaski Middle School students will need to get on Bus 56 on the first bell. From Dublin Middle School you will need to get on Bus 46 on the first bell. These are the only two buses from each middle school going straight to PCHS.

Players should bring a water bottle and either an exercise mat or beach towel to perform pilates and yoga exercises on each day.

Those wishing to participate must have a VHSL physical form on file with the school before practicing.For more information contact assistant coach Ted Prol at tedprol@yahoo.com.

