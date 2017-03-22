PCHS culinary arts teams take on state competition

By SAVANNAH WILLIS

Special to SWT

The Pulaski County High School culinary arts department took two teams to the 14th annual Virginia ProStart Student Invitational earlier this month.

The competition puts students in a real-world situation where they must think critically, work together and test their culinary skills, all while under a time constraint.

Each team had 30 minutes, one small campfire stove and the ingredients they brought with which to work. Among the dishes prepared were pan-seared pork chops, fresh stuffed mushrooms and deep-fried Italian doughnuts.

In order to prepare students for the competition, culinary arts instructor Laura Norris put them in similar constraints to practice and perfect each dish in the time given.

“I feel very confident. We’ve made each dish around six times, so we know it like the back of our hand,” culinary student Jaxson Callahan said before the competition.

Kieanna Banks, Callahan, Hanah Dalton and Autumn Melton compised one team, and Ese Acencio, Taylor Farmer, Susan Hill and Calyha Kelsaw composed the other team.

While the teams did not bring home a trophy, Norris said she was very proud of the groups and their hard work.

